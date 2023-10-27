Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
US Special Envoy visits North West

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, visited the North West this week.

Joseph P Kennedy, travelled to Derry for a business lunch which was attended by over 40 US delegates, local partners and stakeholders including; Donegal County Council, Ulster University, North West Regional College and Derry Chamber of Commerce.

The focus was for U.S. investors and local North West businesses to engage in ideas and experiences and to showcase the region’s rich tourism, culture and heritage and unique business offering.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue says the visit was an opportunity to promote the North West region’s unique location as a cross border city region with access to both the EU and UK markets, with a dynamic talent and skilful population.

She says the Special Envoy’s visit reflected his continued commitment to showcasing the North West as an attractive location for US investors.

