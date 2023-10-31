Concerns growing for missing Derry man

Police have renewed an appeal for a missing person and say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 47 year old man reported missing from the Holly Lane area of Derry, especially given the cold weather conditions.

Brian Harkin was last seen at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, of a stocky build and with ginger hair and is clean shaven. Police say his hair is shaved shorter than the photo above.

When last seen, its believed he was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian or who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them.

Residents and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas are being urged to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of the missing man.