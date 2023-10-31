Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Concerns growing for missing Derry man

Police have renewed an appeal for a missing person and say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 47 year old man reported missing from the Holly Lane area of Derry, especially given the cold weather conditions.

Brian Harkin was last seen at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, of a stocky build and with ginger hair and is clean shaven. Police say his hair is shaved shorter than the photo above.

When last seen, its believed he was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian or who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them.

Residents and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas are being urged to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of the missing man.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News feature Image - una joyce
News, Top Stories

23 year old Donegal woman missing in Berlin

31 October 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Review ordered into scans at LUH

31 October 2023
Brian Harkin
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for missing Derry man

31 October 2023
open window
News, Top Stories

Locals forced to close windows due to asbestos smoke cloud in suspected arson

31 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News feature Image - una joyce
News, Top Stories

23 year old Donegal woman missing in Berlin

31 October 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Review ordered into scans at LUH

31 October 2023
Brian Harkin
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for missing Derry man

31 October 2023
open window
News, Top Stories

Locals forced to close windows due to asbestos smoke cloud in suspected arson

31 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Substandard living conditions on the rise

31 October 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Long awaited waterworks to start next month

31 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube