An incident occurred at Park Lane in Buncrana around 1am and 1.15am last Friday morning.

A car was parked on Park Lane.

Substantial damage was caused to the car between those times.

Footprints were found around the body of the car.

Damage has been caused to the passenger side, front and rear door.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 9320540.