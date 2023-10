Gardaí are investigating a break-in which occurred at The Gardens, Ballymacool last Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 5am.

A man was dropped off by a taxi in the area.

He entered a property by smashing the glass in the rear patio door.

Garda Grainne Doherty says that dash-cam footage is invaluable to investigations of this nature and says that officers are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.