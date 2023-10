PSNI and the Fire Service attended a case of suspected arson at the old Faughan Valley College in Drumahoe last night.

They say the fire was under control at around 11:30pm last night.

Locals were told to shut their windows due to asbestos in the old building, until the smoke plume dissipated.

Anyone who has any information or who observed any suspicious activity in the area around 9pm is asked to make it known.