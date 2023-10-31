Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Outrage sparked over comments about child with Down Syndrome

There has been outrage following remarks made by a healthcare professional about a Donegal child with Down Sydrome.

Donal, the parent of the child in question, told Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show about a meeting to discuss a care plan for his pre-school child.

A health care professional said no plan was needed because children with Down Syndrome are lazy – Donal also noted that none of the professionals colleagues stepped in to correct the remarks.

Donal said it’s not the first time the comment had been made:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning for Donegal

31 October 2023
deer
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí raise awareness of collision involving deer on N15

31 October 2023
Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Appeal for witness following criminal damage incident at Hazelwood Drive in Lifford

31 October 2023
Garda performing a roadside check at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Criminal damage incident at Park Lane in Buncrana

31 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning for Donegal

31 October 2023
deer
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí raise awareness of collision involving deer on N15

31 October 2023
Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Appeal for witness following criminal damage incident at Hazelwood Drive in Lifford

31 October 2023
Garda performing a roadside check at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Criminal damage incident at Park Lane in Buncrana

31 October 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage sparked over comments about child with Down Syndrome

31 October 2023
grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate break-in incident at The Gardens, Ballymacool

31 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube