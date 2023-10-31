Outrage sparked over comments about child with Down Syndrome

There has been outrage following remarks made by a healthcare professional about a Donegal child with Down Sydrome.

Donal, the parent of the child in question, told Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show about a meeting to discuss a care plan for his pre-school child.

A health care professional said no plan was needed because children with Down Syndrome are lazy – Donal also noted that none of the professionals colleagues stepped in to correct the remarks.

Donal said it’s not the first time the comment had been made: