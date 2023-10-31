Substandard living conditions on the rise

There has been an increase in the number of renters living in sub-standard accommodation.

Figures from Threshold, the national housing charity show a 4.5% increase in queries relating to sub-standard accommodation in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period last year.

7% of all calls to the organisation concerned living conditions.

Threshold also supported more than 900 households from entering homelessness

Its CEO John-Mark McCafferty says substandard homes have both a physical and mental impact on tenants: