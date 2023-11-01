Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 168 – Sarah Marie McDevitt

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore is joined by Sarah Marie McDevitt, the managing owner of Pinehill Studios in Letterkenny, where she runs dance and fitness classes.

Her business dates back to 2013 when she began her journey to bring “Fun Fitness” to Letterkenny.

What was once a warehouse at the premises at the Pinehill Business Park at the Mountain Top has since been developed from two studios to five studios with a bright, modern atmosphere.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

car-sales-up
News, Top Stories

New car registrations up 1.63% in Donegal

1 November 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Suspected bones to be tested in Derry Bog-land

1 November 2023
FANAD HEAD LIGHTHOUSE
News, Top Stories

Wild Atlantic Way makes National Geographic’s ‘Cool List’

1 November 2023
WhatsApp Image 2023-10-31 at 13.18.49
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 168 – Sarah Marie McDevitt

1 November 2023
