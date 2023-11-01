Business Matters Ep 168 – Sarah Marie McDevitt

On this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore is joined by Sarah Marie McDevitt, the managing owner of Pinehill Studios in Letterkenny, where she runs dance and fitness classes.

Her business dates back to 2013 when she began her journey to bring “Fun Fitness” to Letterkenny.

What was once a warehouse at the premises at the Pinehill Business Park at the Mountain Top has since been developed from two studios to five studios with a bright, modern atmosphere.

