Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman may feature in their final Euro 2024 qualifier later this month.

The Donegal man has been out since May with a knee injury.

However, his Everton manager Sean Dyche has said today that he is nearing a return to first team action.

He says he hopes he’ll play with the Toffees’ under-21s at the weekend.

Ireland play the Netherlands away on the 18th of November before a friendly against New Zealand in Dublin three days late