Donegal dog rescue charity at max capacity

A Donegal dog re-homing charity has been forced to close it’s doors, as it simply cannot take in anymore animals.

A social media post on the Donegal Dogs Rescue page said there is a crisis of neglect in the county, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

In the statement the organisation said it’s volunteers involved in Donegal Rescue Dogs & Twin Lost and Found Dogs have bore the brunt of the ongoing crisis of abandonment and breeding that is happening in Donegal.

They added that there is an ‘endless’ list of dogs that are still to enter the facility, and they must prioritise emergency cases and those most vulnerable.

The charity says surrendering your dog to go on holiday or being unable to toilet train your dog is not a priority.

They urged the public to realise the commitment involved with a pet and to step up to the mark when caring for them.