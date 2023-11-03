Donegal LGFA confirm new managers for next season

Donegal LGFA have appointed Kilcar native John McNulty as their new senior manager.

John takes over from Maxi Curran. Maxi guided the county to three Ulster titles in six years of management.

McNulty will now be gearing up his new side for the forthcoming campaign, starting with Division 2 of the LGFA Lidl Ladies National Football League.

It has also been announced by the Donegal LGFA that Dessie McNamara from Realt na Mara and Paul Gillespie of Aodh Ruadh will be joint managers of their U-16s.

Full press release below

Donegal LGFA Senior Manager

Donegal LGFA is delighted to announce the appointment of John McNulty as our new Inter

County Senior Ladies Manager.

The Kilcar man has a wealth of knowledge and experience of coaching and managing

across numerous age grades and levels.

We would like to wish John and his incoming management team we very best of luck for

the coming season and beyond!

Donegal LGFA U16 Management

Donegal LGFA is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Gillespie (Aodh Ruadh)

and Dessie McNamara (Realt na Mara) as joint managers of our Inter County U16 Ladies

Manager.

Both men have plenty of experience between them and we are sure their combined

knowledge with be great for the team.

We would like to wish Paul and Dessie and their backroom team the very best for the

season.