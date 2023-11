A new EPA air quality forecast will be of particular benefit to people sensitive to poor air quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency says this includes those with asthma and heart conditions.

Its forecast on airquality.ie will show the predicted air quality for up to three days and is updated twice daily.

Today and tomorrow, Donegal is forecast to have good air quality, inline with the rest of the country.

EPA Senior Manager, Patrick Kenny explains the aim of the initiative: