Further progress in connecting Donegal with National Broadband Plan

2,906 Donegal homes, farms and businesses in the Carndonagh deployment area have recently completed engineering surveying works under the National Broadband Plan.

This includes Culdaff, Dunaff, Malin and Glentogher and will lead to the next stage of the plan – the deploying fibre on poles and ducts.

The work will involve the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub ducts into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

The €128M investment for the county of new high speed fibre network hope to enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment and remote working.