It is understood that the Donegal LGFA will nominate John McNulty for ratification as their new manager of the senior team.

John will replace Maxi Curran, who was in charge for six years and led Donegal to three Ulster titles.

McNulty was in charge of Aodh Ruadh for the last two years and previously managed his home side Kilcar.

Donegal will start the season in Division 2 of the LGFA Lidl Ladies National Football League after being relegated in the previous campaign.