The iPhone is the country’s favourite smartphone.

Wisetek Store looked at Google search data over the last five years for its research.

It found in Letterkenny, there were no searches registered for Android Phones, however the town ranked the third highest in Ireland for searches in relation to iPhones, scoring 210 from a possible 300.

Out of the phones examined in this survey, Letterkenny was most interested in the iPhone 14 model.