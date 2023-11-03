Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is dominated by young people, with Cassie Lambe, Regional Officer with the Irish Second Level Students Union, and Loretto Milford Student Council members Tiernan Lynch and Chloe Martin. Topics include the disconnect between their priorities and what’s happening in the Dail, the expectation that they will all have to leave Donegal, the situation in Gaza and whether driving lessons should be part of the second level school curriculum..

The second hour is dominated with legal issues as Donal Kavanagh discusses the Molly and Jack Martens sentencing hearing with solicitor Seamus Gunne, who also takes your legal questions, while we preview the Donegal Bridge Congress which gets underway in Donegal Town tonight……….

In the third hour, Sinead Breen joins Michael Leddy for our ‘That’s Entertainment’ slot, which includes a preview of the Ardara Matchmaking Festival which gets underway on this night week, November 10th……..