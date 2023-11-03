Police investigating outraging public decency on Derry bound train

Police in Derry are appealing for specific witnesses following a report of outraging public decency on a train.

It was reported that at around 3.15pm on Sunday September 10th a man committed an act of outraging public decency on the train travelling from Belfast to Derry.

He is described as being in his 50s with dark greying hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a dark suit and a white shirt.

Police say they are keen to specifically talk with a man and a woman, with a teenage girl, who may have been made aware of the incident by another witness after the train had stopped in Derry.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that may assist enquiries, to contact police on 101.