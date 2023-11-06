Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we have reaction to a fatal road traffic collision in Inishowen. Listener Michael joins Greg with, what turned out to be, controversial views on the war in the Middle East. Later, listeners are concerned about St Joseph’s Hospital being used for LUH step down care and displacing respite care:

After some comments, Cllr Patrick McGowan has his say about respite concerns, we have of more illegal dumping, we discuss the impact of mobile phone use on young people and there’s reaction to news that pharmacies will be able to extend prescriptions from next year:

Brendan Devenney is in studio to reflect on the weekend’s GAA action , Issac and Mum Sinead call in to raise awareness of Achondroplasia and we chat to Adam Lough who was an individual award winner at the National Youth Awards: 

St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

St Angela’s College now officially part of the ATU

6 November 2023
Septic Tank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Naughton says new septic tank rules will make upgrading easier

6 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 November 2023
school
News, Top Stories

50% of Deis schools and gaelscoileanna report vacant teaching posts

6 November 2023
