Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we have reaction to a fatal road traffic collision in Inishowen. Listener Michael joins Greg with, what turned out to be, controversial views on the war in the Middle East. Later, listeners are concerned about St Joseph’s Hospital being used for LUH step down care and displacing respite care:

After some comments, Cllr Patrick McGowan has his say about respite concerns, we have of more illegal dumping, we discuss the impact of mobile phone use on young people and there’s reaction to news that pharmacies will be able to extend prescriptions from next year:

Brendan Devenney is in studio to reflect on the weekend’s GAA action , Issac and Mum Sinead call in to raise awareness of Achondroplasia and we chat to Adam Lough who was an individual award winner at the National Youth Awards: