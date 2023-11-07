Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes this week – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we speak to Fr Jim McGonagle – he was called to the scene of the road crash in Inishowen which took the lives of Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher. He says it’s one of the most traumatic experiences of his 50 plus years in the priesthood. Later the INTO’s John Boyle discusses the recruitment crisis in primary schools and Terry Doherty reacts to the theft of a plaque from his brothers grave:

We start with comments and then its the latest episode of ‘Community Garda Information’. We talk to a parent of a teacher who can’t get a job and then we hear of a new initiative to tackle food waste in Inishowen:

Former Transport Minister Shane Ross reacts to news that under 16s will be banned from riding e-scooters, there’s then listener reactions to the issue of e-scooters and the Polestar Roundabout. Our last guest Sinead talks of her and her partners struggle to get proper accommodation:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 November 2023
garda logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Halloween Night incidents in Donegal Town and Carndonagh

7 November 2023
Charlie Motion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nitrates issue to dominate discussion during EU Environment Commissioner’s visit – McConalogue

7 November 2023
eunan walshe 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigate road incident outside Ballyshannon

7 November 2023
