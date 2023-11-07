Retired priest reflects on impact of Gleneely tragedy

A retired Parish Priest in North Inishowen says the tragic collision that took the lives of two 18 year olds in the early hours of yesterday morning has had reverberations right across the peninsula.

Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher, both from Gleneely died in single car collision at Terrawee on the R238.

Fr Jim McGonagle was called to the scene, calling it one of the most traumatic experiences of his 50 plus years in the priesthood.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Fr McGonagle said he has known all those in the car since they were children, and in the case of Alana Harkin, literally from the day she was born………………

Meanwhile, Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about the tragedy.

In a statement, Gardaí say they and the other emergency services attended a fatal road traffic collision on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely on Monday the 6th of November. The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:30am.

Sadly, two occupants of the car, a female and a male aged in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The third occupant of the car, a male aged in his late teens, was taken to

Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of Monday morning between midnight and 1:00am who have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this

available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.