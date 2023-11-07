SP Barrett given Donegal U20 hot seat

Shaun Paul Barrett has been ratified as the new Donegal U-20 manager replacing Leo McLoone.

The Milford man will have former St Eunans Manager and Highland pundit Brendan Kilcoyne and Ardara’s Damien Devaney as part of his managerial team.

Kilcoyne was part of the backroom team with Donegal Minors this last two seasons while Devaney has been part of the managerial set up at various levels with Donegal

He was in charge of Ardara senior men this past two seasons.

Barrett who is currently with the Downings management team was previously manager of the u20’s side in 2020 where he led them to an Ulster Final and he was also a winning Ulster manager with the Donegal minors.