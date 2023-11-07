Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Two more deaths on Irish roads

Two more people have died on Irish roads, one in Monaghan, and the other in Dubin.

A man was killed close to the Cavan border yesterday afternoon when two lorries collided on the R188 between Rockcorry and Cootehill.

The driver of one of the lorries was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was unhurt.

The road is expected to reopen later this morning following the conclusion of the technical examination.

In Dublin a cyclist died in a collision involving an e-bike and a lorry on Dolphin’s Barn Bridge.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in both instances to come forward.

In the early hours of yesterday, Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher, both 18, and from Gleneely died in single car collision at Tewrrawee on the R238 in North Inishowen.

The road reopened last evening after a forensic examination.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate early morning break in at Letterkenny business premises

7 November 2023
bocan 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retired priest reflects on impact of Gleneely tragedy

7 November 2023
eurostat
News, Top Stories

Women in the West and North West have Ireland’s highest life expectancy

7 November 2023
norma foley
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to debate restricting use of mobile phones in primary schools

7 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate early morning break in at Letterkenny business premises

7 November 2023
bocan 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retired priest reflects on impact of Gleneely tragedy

7 November 2023
eurostat
News, Top Stories

Women in the West and North West have Ireland’s highest life expectancy

7 November 2023
norma foley
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to debate restricting use of mobile phones in primary schools

7 November 2023
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE responds to public concerns about limited access to respite care at St Joseph’s Hospital

7 November 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two more deaths on Irish roads

7 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube