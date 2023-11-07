Two more deaths on Irish roads

Two more people have died on Irish roads, one in Monaghan, and the other in Dubin.

A man was killed close to the Cavan border yesterday afternoon when two lorries collided on the R188 between Rockcorry and Cootehill.

The driver of one of the lorries was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was unhurt.

The road is expected to reopen later this morning following the conclusion of the technical examination.

In Dublin a cyclist died in a collision involving an e-bike and a lorry on Dolphin’s Barn Bridge.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in both instances to come forward.

In the early hours of yesterday, Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher, both 18, and from Gleneely died in single car collision at Tewrrawee on the R238 in North Inishowen.

The road reopened last evening after a forensic examination.