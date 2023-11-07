Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
West Tyrone MLA says action is needed to improve NHS dental provision

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh says that increasing difficulties being experienced by patients attempting to access NHS dental provision are highlighted by a Strabane mother being told that July of next year is the earliest date that an appointment could be offered for her children.

Mr McHugh says a BBC investigation earlier this year found that almost 90% of practices in the north are not accepting adults and children for dental care, and that he says seems very much to be the case in Strabane.

He says a Department of Heath plan to develop a scheme to improve access to urgent and emergency dental care must be progressed, and moves must be made to ensure that dentists are adequately paid for their NHS work……….

