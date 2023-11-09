AER conference in Donegal wins EU Citizens’ Award

A major European Youth Conference which took place in at the end of August last year has received a special European Citizens’ Award.

The event at the ATU Donegal Campus in Letterkenny brought together 100 young people, politicians and civil activists to discuss how to shape a more democratic and sustainable Europe, under the theme of “A Europe for the Next Generation”.

It was organised by the Assembly of European Regions, whose Vice President is Michael Heaney, who at the time of the event was CEO of Udaras na Gaeltachta.

He says it was a significant event………