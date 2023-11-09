ATU Women Footballers and Hurlers score wins this week

It’s been another busy few days for sides from ATU Donegal.

The women’s soccer team will have a home quarter final against TU Midlands in Division 1 of the WSCAI League next week.

They won their third game on the trot on Wednesday evening beating Ulster University Jordanstown 5-1 at the An Dalann Sports Field.

Caoimhne Heron scored two while Bronagh Gallagher, Hannah Hopkins and Emma Price were also on the scoresheet.

On Tuesday evening at the Dub Sports Grounds in Belfast, the ATU Donegal Hurlers beat Queens University 2-17 to 1-10 to qualify for the Division 3 League semi final.

Peter Kelly scored 0-10 while the two ATU goals came from Eoghan Walsh.

Josh Cronolly, Conor Gernon and Ben McDaid were the other scorers.

Elsewhere, the freshers and senior mens gaelic footballers were on the wrong end of results away to University Ulster Jordanstown this week.

The defeat was the freshers first of the campaign and they had already qualified for the next stage of the league competition before Monday’s game but the loss for the seniors means Maxi Curran’s side bowed out of the Ryan Cup at the group stage.