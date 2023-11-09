Council commits to two week turnaround for Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

Donegal County Council is aiming to have applications submitted under the enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme processed within two weeks.

The Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee meeting yesterday was given the commitment that new applications received will be passed onto the Housing Agency within 14 days.

1,400 applications have been transferred from the old 90/10 scheme onto the new one.

Chair of the Committee, Councillor Martin McDermott says having a timeline to work towards is important for affected homeowners engaged with the scheme: