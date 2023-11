The Dail has voted to ban the sale of vapes to under 18’s.

TD’s accepted the bill which also includes an advertising ban of vaping products around schools and on public transport, as well as a strict new licensing system for retailers selling vapes.

The Health Minister hopes it will be law before Christmas once its passed by the Seanad and sent to the President.

CEO of the Asthma Society Eilis Ni Chaithnia is pleased: