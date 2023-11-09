Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Donegal doctor appeals to public reps to use their voice and raise patient safety concerns at LUH

A Donegal doctor has appealed to elected public representatives in the county to raise the concerns over patient safety at Letterkenny University Hospital at Oireachtas level.

At a frank meeting with GPs yesterday, Saolta promised that the Acute Medical Unit at the hospital will be open by the end of year and will allow GPs to refer patients directly to it.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly however, has failed to visit Letterkenny University Hospital following a request to do so in a letter sent to him by a group of doctors and consultants raising concerns that patients at the hospital are not receiving the same care as other hospitals in the country.

Dr Padraig McGuinness says its up to elected representatives to use their voice now:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over SI housing application criteria

9 November 2023
Lonely Planet 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal honoured with top Global Destination Award by Lonely Planet

9 November 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor appeals to public reps to use their voice and raise patient safety concerns at LUH

9 November 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council commits to two week turnaround for Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

9 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over SI housing application criteria

9 November 2023
Lonely Planet 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal honoured with top Global Destination Award by Lonely Planet

9 November 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor appeals to public reps to use their voice and raise patient safety concerns at LUH

9 November 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council commits to two week turnaround for Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

9 November 2023
Next store
News, Top Stories

Next Home to close in Derry

9 November 2023
Inishowen Crash
News, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to Inishowen crash victims

9 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube