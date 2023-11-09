Donegal doctor appeals to public reps to use their voice and raise patient safety concerns at LUH

A Donegal doctor has appealed to elected public representatives in the county to raise the concerns over patient safety at Letterkenny University Hospital at Oireachtas level.

At a frank meeting with GPs yesterday, Saolta promised that the Acute Medical Unit at the hospital will be open by the end of year and will allow GPs to refer patients directly to it.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly however, has failed to visit Letterkenny University Hospital following a request to do so in a letter sent to him by a group of doctors and consultants raising concerns that patients at the hospital are not receiving the same care as other hospitals in the country.

Dr Padraig McGuinness says its up to elected representatives to use their voice now: