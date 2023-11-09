Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

Donegal routes are to be gritted from 6pm this evening.

The council asks that people assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted:

01 : National Primary North

: National Primary North 02 : National Primary Central

: National Primary Central 04 : Inishowen South

: Inishowen South 05 : Inishowen East

: Inishowen East 06 : Inishowen West

: Inishowen West 07 : Milford South

: Milford South 08 : Milford North

: Milford North 09 : Cill Ulta East

: Cill Ulta East 12 : Binswilly

: Binswilly 13 : Stranorlar North

: Stranorlar North 14 : Stranorlar East

: Stranorlar East 15 : Stranorlar West

: Stranorlar West 18 : Donegal South

: Donegal South LT : Letterkenny Town

: Letterkenny Town BT: Buncrana Town Council

More information can be found on the Donegal County Council interactive map.