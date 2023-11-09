Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

Donegal routes are to be gritted from 6pm this evening.
The council asks that people assume no road is ice free.
The following routes will be gritted:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 18: Donegal South
- LT: Letterkenny Town
- BT: Buncrana Town Council
More information can be found on the Donegal County Council interactive map.