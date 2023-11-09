Full investigation to be carried out into Donegal school bus fire

Bus Éireann says it is conducting a full investigation into a school bus fire in Donegal.

Following reports of smoke coming from the bus, all students onboard were evacuated promptly and safely before flames engulfed the vehicle at around 4:30pm in the Cranford area on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted and students transported home on another vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.

The contracted bus was operating a School Transport service from Milford Post Primary Centre.

In a statement, Bus Eireann says it continues to liaise with the school directly and a full investigation into the incident will be carried out.