Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Full investigation to be carried out into Donegal school bus fire

Bus Éireann says it is conducting a full investigation into a school bus fire in Donegal.

Following reports of smoke coming from the bus, all students onboard were evacuated promptly and safely before flames engulfed the vehicle at around 4:30pm in the Cranford area on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted and students transported home on another vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.

The contracted bus was operating a School Transport service from Milford Post Primary Centre.

In a statement, Bus Eireann says it continues to liaise with the school directly and a full investigation into the incident will be carried out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister doesn’t rule out future visit to Donegal but stops short of giving exact date

9 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains North West’s most listened to radio station

9 November 2023
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Full investigation to be carried out into Donegal school bus fire

9 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister doesn’t rule out future visit to Donegal but stops short of giving exact date

9 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains North West’s most listened to radio station

9 November 2023
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Full investigation to be carried out into Donegal school bus fire

9 November 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over SI housing application criteria

9 November 2023
Lonely Planet 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal honoured with top Global Destination Award by Lonely Planet

9 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube