Health Minister doesn’t rule out future visit to Donegal but stops short of giving exact date

A month on from when a group of doctors and consultants in Donegal wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly raising serious concerns about the level of care at Letterkenny University Hospital, the Minister has failed to travel to see first hand the ongoing crisis at the hospital.

In the letter, particular concerns were raised around the hospital’s Emergency Department and called for an external review to be carried out.

In the Dail a short time ago, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty challenged Minister Donnelly to state when he is planning to visit the hospital:

Minister Stephen Donnelly on receipt of the GPs letter had proposed to meet with a delegation of doctors and consultants at Leinster House or via video.

The group made the decision to defer the meeting on the basis that the gravity of the situation at the hospital warrants an onsite visit.

Minister Donnelly, today in responding to Deputy Doherty did not rule out a future visit to Donegal but stopped short of giving exact date: