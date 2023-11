The final pieces of Jim McGuinness’ Donegal backroom team are being put in place.

James Gallagher has been added to the team as goalkeeping coach where he joins Colm McFadden, Neil McGee and Luke Barrett.

Former Finn Harps keeper and manager Gallagher previously held the Donegal role during Declan Bonner and Rory Gallagher’s terms as manager.

Donegal’s season will start in January with the McKenna Cup before the Division 2 league campaign starts with a home fixture against Cork.