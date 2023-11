New Donegal League Oscar Traynor Manager John Francis Doogan says the loss of intermediate football is Donegal’s gain as he sets his plans out on building a squad.

Final details of this year’s competition have not yet been decided however it is expected that the Donegal Junior League will be in a three-team Group with the Inishowen Football League and the Monaghan/Cavan League.

Keadue Rovers man Doogan has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore there is a high quality of player in the league.