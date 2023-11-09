Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jozef Puska found guilty of Ashling Murphy’s murder

Jozef Puska has been found guilty of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The defendant, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly was mostly unmoved in the dock, and had his head down as the verdict was delivered before the Central Criminal Court.

After their deliberations, the jury of nine men and three women returned the guilty verdict.

Friends and family of Ashling Murphy applauded as the jury was dismissed by the judge Mr. Justice Tony Hunt.

Mr. Puska will be handed a mandatory life sentence, with a sentencing hearing to take place next week.

Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney says Ashling Murphy’s family were present in court as the verdict was delivered:

