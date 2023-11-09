Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we are joined by Dr Padraig McGuinness who was one of a number of GPs who met with Saolta management to discuss their concerns over services at Letterkenny University Hospital:

A Ramelton business owner is calling for improved public transport in the area, callers have their say on LUH services and we talk history with Dr Joe Kelly:

Keeley answers your relationship questions in ‘Dear Greg…’, Phil Coulter discusses his upcoming tour and Patsy and Margaret drop into studio to discuss a fundraising event for Brain Cancer Research:

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister doesn’t rule out future visit to Donegal but stops short of giving exact date

9 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains North West’s most listened to radio station

9 November 2023
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Full investigation to be carried out into Donegal school bus fire

9 November 2023
