Preview: Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally with PRO Kevin Glendinning



The Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally takes place this weekend.

The event on Saturday will be based around the Cloughaneely area and the entry list makes for impressive reading. Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine, Declan Boyle, Eamonn Kelly, Michael Boyle and Desi Henry are the top five seeds.

The top ten entries are made up of Jason Mitchell, Joseph McGonigle, Stuart Darcy, Kevin Gallagher and Kevin Eves. Saturday rally will take on a mini stage format of two stages done three times.

Oisin Kelly has been getting the low down on the Harvest Mini Stages Rally with the event PRO Kevin Glendinning.