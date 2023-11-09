Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Preview: Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally with PRO Kevin Glendinning


The Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally takes place this weekend.

The event on Saturday will be based around the Cloughaneely area and the entry list makes for impressive reading. Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine, Declan Boyle, Eamonn Kelly, Michael Boyle and Desi Henry are the top five seeds.

The top ten entries are made up of Jason Mitchell, Joseph McGonigle, Stuart Darcy, Kevin Gallagher and Kevin Eves. Saturday rally will take on a mini stage format of two stages done three times.

Oisin Kelly has been getting the low down on the Harvest Mini Stages Rally with the event PRO Kevin Glendinning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend road traffic collision in Letterkenny

9 November 2023
brian Friel
News, Top Stories

Fundraising efforts underway for next stage of the Brian Friel Centre

9 November 2023
grit noc 9
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

9 November 2023
ashling murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jozef Puska found guilty of Ashling Murphy’s murder

9 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend road traffic collision in Letterkenny

9 November 2023
brian Friel
News, Top Stories

Fundraising efforts underway for next stage of the Brian Friel Centre

9 November 2023
grit noc 9
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

9 November 2023
ashling murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jozef Puska found guilty of Ashling Murphy’s murder

9 November 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Kilmacrennan and surrounding areas

9 November 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister doesn’t rule out future visit to Donegal but stops short of giving exact date

9 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube