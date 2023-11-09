Tributes continue to be paid to Inishowen crash victims

Tributes continue to be paid to two teenagers who died in a fatal crash in Inishowen in the early hours of Monday morning.

Alana Harkin of Falmore, Gleneely and Thomas Gallagher of Gemstone, Gleneely were both 18 years old. They will be laid to rest in separate services tomorrow.

Alana Harkin has been described as a shining light.

Carndonagh Community College says her infectious smile, boundless enthusiasm, and unwavering determination left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In remembering their past pupil, they say Alana possessed a kindness and empathy that was unparalleled.

Moville Community College has paid tributed to student Thomas Gallagher.

In a social media post, the school says this was a time of great opportunity and excitement for Thomas whilst getting ready to embark on the next stage of his life.

He’s described as loved and respected by his teachers and peers for his fantastic sense of humour and a smile that could brighten up any room.

Meanwhile, actress Roma Downey has expressed her sympathies to the family of Thomas, his mother, a niece of the Derry native. She says he will be missed by everyone.