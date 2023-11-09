Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ulster IFC Preview: Downings in Cavan – Kevin Gallagher

Downings find themselves back on the Ulster trail this weekend.

The newly crowned Donegal Champions will open proceedings at Breffni Park on Sunday, playing Cavan’s Ballyhaise in the last eight of the Ulster Intermediate Championship.

Downings tasted success at Intermediate level last month for the first time in 30 years when the beat Malin in the county final.

They have gradually worked their way up through the ranks in recent seasons in Donegal and also played in the Ulster Junior final in 2021 losing to Denn in the decider.

Downings Manager Kevin Cookie Gallagher told Oisin Kelly they enjoyed their celebrations but have been working hard to get through what he expects will be a tough contest on Sunday.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have full live converage from the Downing v Ballyhaise from 2.15pm at Breffni Park in association with Boyce’s Centra Carrigart.

