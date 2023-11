Uisce Éireann’s efforts to drive down leakage and improve supply to homes and businesses in the Glenties Municipal District continues.

Over 745 metres of old water mains is to be replaced on the Maghery Road from Tubberkeen to Salt Pans.

The works are due to commence in the coming days and are expected to be completed by February 2024.

The utility says the project has been prioritised as part of their national Leakage Reduction Programme.