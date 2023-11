Details of the deal that was reached as a result of industrial action by retained firefighters was revealed in a presentation to members of Donegal County Council yesterday.

Included in the negotiations are an increase in pay and callout charges and the recruitment of 45 extra firefighters to be assigned to 12-person teams throughout the county.

It will cost the council an extra €3 million.

Cllr. Gerry Mc Monagle welcomed the news and said the challenge now is for council to cover the cost: