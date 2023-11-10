Alana Harkin remembered for her ‘magnetism’

Alana Harkin has been remembered for her magnetism for attracting people young and old.

The 18 year old from Gleneely was one of two teenagers who died in a crash in Inishowen in the early hours of Monday morning has been laid to rest today.

A number of items brought to the altar during her funeral mass symbolised her love of music, friends and family.

Fr Jim McGonigle described Alana as a live wire, a pocket dynamo, a ball of fire and a prankster.

Her father, Patrick Harkin read an extract from a piece Alana had written about being born premature: