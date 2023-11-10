Applications approved for two Donegal schools to receive extensions and refurbishments

Applications for the extension and refurbishment of two Donegal schools have been approved to proceed to tender.

The approval has been welcomed by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The school building unit at the Department of education announced yesterday that Scoil Eoghain in Moville and Cranford National School have had their applications approved under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

Under the programme, Scoil Eoghain will get one new mainstream classroom and one special education teach support room, while Cranford National School is to get a new mainstream classroom.