Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Applications approved for two Donegal schools to receive extensions and refurbishments

Applications for the extension and refurbishment of two Donegal schools have been approved to proceed to tender.

The approval has been welcomed by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The school building unit at the Department of education announced yesterday that Scoil Eoghain in Moville and Cranford National School have had their applications approved under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

Under the programme, Scoil Eoghain will get one new mainstream classroom and one special education teach support room, while Cranford National School is to get a new mainstream classroom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Applications approved for two Donegal schools to receive extensions and refurbishments

10 November 2023
ice road
News, Top Stories

Gritting to take place tomorrow morning on Donegal roads

10 November 2023
heating costs
News, Top Stories

People living in the northwest find it more difficult to cut back on fossil fuels, according to new figures

10 November 2023
Phone
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge public vigilance following reports of bank fraud scam

10 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Applications approved for two Donegal schools to receive extensions and refurbishments

10 November 2023
ice road
News, Top Stories

Gritting to take place tomorrow morning on Donegal roads

10 November 2023
heating costs
News, Top Stories

People living in the northwest find it more difficult to cut back on fossil fuels, according to new figures

10 November 2023
Phone
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge public vigilance following reports of bank fraud scam

10 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 November 2023
alana harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Alana Harkin remembered for her ‘magnetism’

10 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube