Ashling Murphy described as ‘vibrant, intelligent and highly motivated young woman’

Ashling Murphy has been described as a ‘vibrant, intelligent and highly motivated young woman’ by those closest to her.

It’s after the man who killed her along the grand canal in Tullamore in January 22 months ago was found guilty of the schoolteacher’s murder by a jury yesterday.

It took the 9 men and 3 women just over 2 hours to convict 33-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, which the judge said he agreed with.

Ashling’s boyfriend Ryan Casey praised his partner when speaking outside court yesterday: