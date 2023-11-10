Calls for second meeting with Donegal TDs over N56 planning issues

Cathoirleach of Glenties Municipal District says he intends to call on the five Donegal TDs for another meeting regarding the National Policy which restricts access on the N56, that is if no progress has been made by Christmas.

The policy has been a long standing bone of contention, preventing planning permission being granted along the road in the west of the county.

In July of this year, three out the five county TDs attended a meeting with members of Donegal County Council.

Cllr. Micheal McClafferty says given the pressure on housing in Donegal, this must be sorted.

He added county councillors have been rendered powerless in terms of planning, and its now up to the Dáil to fix this issue: