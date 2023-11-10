Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ceremony to mark 25th anniversary of Island of Ireland Peace Park taking place this weekend

A ceremony is taking place in Belgium this weekend to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Island of Ireland Peace Park.

Representatives of the Irish, British, and Belgian Governments, will come together to lead the commemoration on Saturday in Messines, Flanders.

The Island of Ireland Peace Park is a poignant memorial dedicated to the soldiers of the island of Ireland who died during the First World War.

The project, which has become a symbol of reconciliation and remembrance, was conceived by the late Paddy Harte, a Fine Gael TD from Donegal, and the late Glenn Barr, a community activist from Derry.

The park was recently recognised as a World Heritage site by UNESCO.

