Coláiste Chineál Eoghain host open night

An open night hosted by Coláiste Chineál Eoghain heard from parents and past pupils and their first-hand experiences of the school and the benefits of Irish medium education.

Newly appointed Principal Claire Doherty on Wednesday evening highlighted the school’s excellent Leaving Certificate results, supportive pastoral care systems, and bonus points awarded for studying through Irish. She also emphasised the amazing teacher-to-pupil ratio and wide range of subjects available.

Derval Newman, Irish Language Support Officer at Donegal ETB, gave a presentation on the benefits of attending an Irish language school and the government’s recent policy of requiring mandatory vacancies for Irish speakers in public sector jobs.

Current students gave tours of the school and classrooms, and prospective students had a chance to participate in a variety of classroom activities.

Coláiste Chineál Eoghain, is the only Irish medium post-primary school in Inishowen. Students entering First Year will continue to receive free textbooks, and a bus will be available for students living more than 4.8 km from the school from all corners of the peninsula.