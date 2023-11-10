Donegal Councillor welcomes progress report for new road scheme for Ballybofey to Donegal Town

A Donegal Councillor has welcomed a progress report from the County Council for the ‘N15 McGroary’s Brae Improvement Scheme’.

Funding was secured earlier this year and Priority Construction have been awarded the contract.

McGroary’s Brae was one of the only significant sections of the N15 without adjoining hard-shoulders from Ballybofey (Cappry) to Donegal Town.

This scheme, when constructed, will provide a consistent road layout in both directions and incorporate hard-shoulders.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says that the appointment of this contractor has meant good news for the area: