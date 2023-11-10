Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man receives National Bravery Award following rescue of woman at Carrickfinn Beach

A Donegal man received a National Bravery Award today for individuals who risked their own lives to aid others in peril.

Francis Doherty received a Silver Medal and Certificate of Bravery at the ceremony today for his actions on the 15th of May 2022.

On the 15th of May 2022, two women were taking their daily swim at Carrickfinn Beach, Co. Donegal.

Although it was a sunny afternoon, the sea was choppy with rising waves.

However, unbeknownst to them a riptide had developed and one of the women got caught in the current.

The other woman swam towards the shore and began calling for help.

Due to the sea conditions nobody on the beach felt confident enough to attempt a rescue and by now the woman caught in the water was exhausted trying to fight against the current and was several hundred metres from shore.

Francis Doherty took a life ring and started swimming out to sea.

When he finally reached the woman he put one of her arms into the ring and told her to hold on.

However, exhausted by the strain and cold she passed out and Francis had to take hold of her by the wrist and pull her.

As the waves rose he lifted her head above the water and swam into the waves that thankfully took them towards the shore.

Several men ran to meet them and pulled them both safely ashore.

The woman was examined by the paramedics, and flown to hospital by helicopter but she was released three days later.

 

