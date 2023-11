Donegal County Council have issued a road alert for tomorrow morning when gritters will be out on the roads.

The following routes will be gritted from 6am tomorrow morning:

01 : National Primary North

: National Primary North 02 : National Primary Central

: National Primary Central 07 : Milford South

: Milford South 09 : Cill Ulta East

: Cill Ulta East 12 : Binswilly

: Binswilly 13 : Stranorlar North

: Stranorlar North 14 : Stranorlar East

: Stranorlar East 15 : Stranorlar West

: Stranorlar West 18 : Donegal South

: South LT: Letterkenny Town

The council urges the public to assume no road is ice free.