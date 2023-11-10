Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
IFA highlights concerns of farmers over proposed Sligo/Leitrim Greenway

The Irish Farmers Association has highlighted objections and concerns of farmers over the proposed Sligo/Leitrim Greenway.

The IFA is requesting a re-assessment of the proposals with the objective of using State-owned or State-controlled lands for the Greenway project as the vast majority of the lands on the proposed routes are in private farmer ownership, according to IFA Chairpersons in Sligo and Leitrim.

The proposed project is to provide a Greenway from Sligo town to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, passing through Collooney, Ballintogher, Dromahair, Manorhamilton, Glenfarne, Blackloin, Belcoo and Letterbreen on the way.

Farmers and landowners are encouraged to outline their views about the Greenway in a submission with details on the website slncr-greenway.com

Greenway
News, Top Stories

IFA highlights concerns of farmers over proposed Sligo/Leitrim Greenway

10 November 2023
Carrickfinn Beach
News, Top Stories

Donegal man receives National Bravery Award following rescue of woman at Carrickfinn Beach

10 November 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes for a resolution between RTÉ and Public Accounts Committee

10 November 2023
N15
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Councillor welcomes progress report for new road scheme for Ballybofey to Donegal Town

10 November 2023
